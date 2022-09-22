Home World

Strong quake shakes Mexico, leaving one dead

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said official helicopters had flown over the city and that there were no initial reports of destruction.

Published: 22nd September 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

People gather outside after an earthquake was felt in Mexico Cit. (Photo | AP)

People gather outside after an earthquake was felt in Mexico Cit. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MEXICO CITY: A strong earthquake jolted Mexico on Thursday, leaving one person dead as people rushed out into the streets of the capital in the middle of the night, days after another powerful tremor.

A woman died in Mexico City after falling down some stairs and hitting her head when the quake triggered early warning alarms, authorities said.

The epicentre of the 6.9-magnitude quake was near the Pacific coast, 84 kilometres (52 miles) south of Coalcoman in the western state of Michoacan, the national seismological agency reported.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the magnitude at 6.8. Michoacan had been hit by a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Monday that left two people dead, damaged several thousand buildings and sparked panic more than 400 kilometres away in Mexico City.

The latest quake again triggered alarms in the capital shortly after 1:00 am (0600 GMT) and caused buildings to shake and sway. Many people quickly evacuated their homes when the alarms sounded, some still dressed in pyjamas and carrying their pet dogs.

"We had a 6.9 magnitude aftershock with an epicentre in Coalcoman," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

Photo | AP

"It was felt in Michoacan (and the other states of) Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero and Mexico City. So far there are no reports of damage," he added.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said official helicopters had flown over the city and that there were no initial reports of destruction.

"So far there is no damage in the city after the earthquake," she tweeted.

The quake hit at a depth of 12 kilometres, according to the national seismological agency, while USGS estimated the depth at 24 kilometres, located about 410 kilometres from Mexico City.

Traumatic anniversary

Monday's tremor came less than an hour after millions of people in Mexico City participated in emergency drills on the anniversary of two deadly earthquakes in 1985 and 2017.

The timing of Monday's tremor was no more than a coincidence, the national seismological agency said.

"There is no scientific reason to explain it," it added.

On September 19, 1985, an 8.1-magnitude quake killed more than 10,000 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a magnitude 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital.

During Monday's earthquake, a man was killed by falling debris in a shopping centre in Manzanillo in the western state of Colima.

A woman later died of injuries caused by a falling wall in the same city. Mexico sits in the world's most seismically and volcanically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, where the Pacific plate meets surrounding tectonic plates.

Mexico City, which together with surrounding urban areas is home to more than 20 million people, is built in a natural basin filled with the sediment of a former lake, making it particularly vulnerable to earthquakes.

The capital has an early warning alarm system using seismic monitors that aims to give residents enough time to evacuate buildings when earthquakes hit seismic zones near the Pacific coast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mexico City earthquake
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp