Moscow-held regions of Ukraine vote on whether to join Russia

The votes are being held in the Luhansk, partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. 

Published: 23rd September 2022 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: 'With Russia forever, September 27' (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV:  Voting began on Friday in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Russian-backed officials there said.

The Kremlin-orchestrated referendums, which have been widely denounced by Ukraine and the West as shams without any legal force, are seen as a step toward annexing the territories by Russia.

The votes are being held in the Luhansk, partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. In Kherson, which is almost fully controlled by Moscow, the balloting was also expected to get underway on Friday morning.

The vote, which asks residents if they want their regions to be part of Russia, is certain to go Moscow’s way. That would give Russia the pretext to claim that attempts by Ukrainian forces to regain control are attacks on Russia itself, dramatically escalating the 7-month-old conflict.

The referendums follow President Vladimir Putin’s order of a partial mobilization, which could add some 300,000 Russian troops to the fight.

