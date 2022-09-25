Home World

India on the side of peace: Jaishankar at UN General Assembly

He underlined that it is in the collective interest of the international community to work constructively, both within the United Nations and outside, in finding an early resolution to this conflict.

Published: 25th September 2022 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: With the months-long Ukraine conflict raging on, India on Saturday told the UN General Assembly that it is on the side of peace and on the side that calls for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out.

"As the Ukraine conflict continues to rage, we are often asked whose side we are on. And our answer, each time, is straight and honest," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in his address to the high-level UN General Assembly session here.

He underlined that it is in the collective interest of the international community to work constructively, both within the United Nations and outside, in finding an early resolution to this conflict.

Delivering the national statement, he said in this conflict India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there.

"We are on the side that respects the UN Charter and its founding principles. We are on the side that calls for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out," he said.

ALSO READ | 'Ukraine conflict of profound concern': EAM Jaishankar calls for end to war at UNSC

"We are on the side of those struggling to make ends meet, even as they stare at escalating costs of food, fuel and fertilizers," the minister said.

At various UN platforms like the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, India has mostly abstained on resolutions on the Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar voiced concern over the sharp deterioration in the international landscape.

"The world is already struggling with challenges of post-pandemic economic recovery. The debt situation of the developing (countries) is precarious. To this, is now added the rising costs and shrinking availability of fuel, food and fertilizers. These, along with trade disruptions and diversions, are among the many consequences of the Ukraine conflict."

He added that the repercussions of the ongoing Ukraine conflict have further heightened economic stresses, especially on food and energy.

India has been strongly reiterating the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Putin on Wednesday announced a 'partial mobilisation' of some 300,000 reservists with immediate effect in the wake of setbacks suffered by Russia in its raging conflict with Ukraine, saying it was necessary as Moscow is fighting the entire military machine of the collective West.

Since early September, Ukraine forces have swiftly recaptured large swaths of land in Ukraine's Kharkiv region that Russian troops took over in early weeks of the war which began on February 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine conflict Ukraine UN General Assembly S Jaishankar
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp