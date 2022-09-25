Pakistan: Gas pipeline in Dera Bugti blown by unidentified attackers

Home World

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. An investigation has been launched into the attack, reported Dawn.

Gas pipeline

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BALOCHISTAN: Unidentified attackers on Saturday exploded the main pipeline supplying gas to many regions of Balochistan, local media reported citing the officials.

The explosion took place near Dera Bugti district of Balochistan province of Pakistan.

According to the officials, some unidentified armed men planted an explosive device under the pipeline supplying gas to Dera Bugti and other areas from the Loti gas field in the early hours of the day which blew up the pipeline, Dawn reported

Meanwhile, observing the rising incidents of attacks on police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani authorities have strengthened security at all check-posts and relieved the personnel responsible for security lapses.

In recent months, several cases of explosions have been reported in Pakistan. 

