Home World

UK man held in Ukraine 'stabbed', forced to sing Russian anthem

An officer knelt by him and told him in Russian: "I am your death," Aiden Aslin said.

Published: 25th September 2022 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Aiden Aslin was among five men released as part of a prisoner swap. (Photo | SAUDI TV/AFP)

By AFP

A British man freed from captivity in east Ukraine in a prisoner swap told Sunday how his captors stabbed him in the back and forced him to sing the Russian national anthem.

Aiden Aslin, who was freed and flown to Riyadh Wednesday with four other Britons held by Russian proxies, told The Sun in his first interview back in the UK that interrogators tortured him, promising him a "beautiful death".

Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire in central England, was living in Ukraine and serving in its Marines when Russia invaded in February.

He was taken prisoner while fighting for Kyiv and sentenced to death in June by Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, charged with being a mercenary.

Aslin told The Sun he was repeatedly beaten with a truncheon during interrogation and at one point fell to the floor after being hit on the forehead.

An officer knelt by him and told him in Russian: "I am your death," he said.

"He pointed to my back. He showed me his knife and I realised he'd stabbed me," said Aslin, who posed showing multiple scars on his back.

His captor then asked him if he wanted a quick death or a beautiful one, Aslin said. He responded a "quick death" and the man replied: "No, you're going to have a beautiful death."

 'Treated worse than a dog' 

Aslin was freed in a record-high swap involving the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that saw Moscow receive a key Putin ally but hand over Ukrainian Azov fighters.

Aslin said he was held in solitary confinement in a tiny cell with lice, cockroaches and no daylight and "treated worse than a dog".

The tabloid wrote his captors "played the Russian national anthem on a loop and ordered him to stand and sing it or be beaten again.

When they flipped open the grill of his cell, he was ordered to yell: "Glory to Russia."

Aslin tweeted Sunday: "After being forced to sing the Russian anthem every morning for the past 6 months I think it's time to learn something a bit better and learn the Ukrainian anthem."

He praised the role of Russian former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, however, telling The Sun: "I want to thank Mr Abramovich from the bottom of my heart. I'm here today because of him and not in that horrible place."

Abramovich appeared as the men boarded a plane to Riyadh and shook Aslin's hand, he said, confirming earlier reports.

The ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been sanctioned by Britain and the European Union.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
British man freed from captivity in Ukraine Stabbed Forced to sing Russian national anthem
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp