Home World

2 more arrests in deadly attack during Norway Pride festival

On Monday, police said two more suspects — a man in his 40s with Somali citizenship and a Norwegian national in his 30s — were arrested Sunday.

Published: 26th September 2022 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Norway Flag

A Norwegian national flag flutters over flowers (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting during the Norwegian capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival, police said Monday. The total number of suspects is now four.

A 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran was arrested shortly after the June shootings in Oslo’s nightlife district that killed two people and wounded more than 20. A second Norwegian man in his 40s is being sought, police said Friday.

On Monday, police said two more suspects — a man in his 40s with Somali citizenship and a Norwegian national in his 30s — were arrested Sunday. Both are known to the police, authorities said, adding that they are residents of Oslo.

They face preliminary charges of “complicity in an act of terrorism,” police said.

ALSO READ | Oslo gay bar shooting: Norway Police arrest 'Islamist terror' suspect

The suspect who has not yet been detained, Arfan Bhatti, is believed to be in Pakistan. Norwegian police said that, “to ensure the best possible cooperation with the Pakistani authorities, we had officials from the Oslo police district in Pakistan a short time ago. ”

Bhatti allegedly posted online statements about killing gay people. Media reports said he knew Zaniar Matapour, the main suspect in the June 25 attack that the Norwegian Police Security Service has called an “Islamist terror act.”

Matapour who according to Norwegian media arrived in Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s faces preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.

The names of the suspects arrested on Sunday were not given.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Norway Pride festival Shooting Oslo gay bar shooting
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp