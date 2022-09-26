Home World

Iran summons UK and Norway ambassadors; alleges media outlets fueling protests

The Foreign Ministry's website said it summoned Simon Shercliff, the U.K.'s ambassador to Iran, on Saturday and protested the hosting of critical Farsi-language media outlets.

Published: 26th September 2022 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Kurdish women activists hold headscarfs and a portrait of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. (Photo |AP)

Kurdish women activists hold headscarfs and a portrait of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Iran's Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain's ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets.

The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway's ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran's provinces and the capital of Tehran.

State TV suggested Saturday that 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests erupted Sept.17.

It said official statistics would be released by the Interior Ministry.

According to a tally by The Associated Press, there have been at least 11 deaths from both sides since protests began after Amini's funeral.

The Foreign Ministry's website said it summoned Simon Shercliff, the U.K.'s ambassador to Iran, on Saturday and protested the hosting of critical Farsi-language media outlets.

The ministry alleges the news outlets have provoked disturbances and the spread of riots in Iran at the top of their programmes.

ALSO READ | Iran vows 'no leniency' against wave of women-led protests

Iran said it considers the news agencies' reporting to be interference in Iran's internal affairs and acts against its sovereignty.

The crisis in Iran began as a public outpouring of anger over the the death of Amini, who was arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly wearing her Islamic headscarf too loosely.

The police said she died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account.

Amini's death has sparked sharp condemnation from Western countries and the United Nations.

READ HERE | Iranian women chop off their hair, burn hijabs in protest; read to know why

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran Iran protests Mahsa Amini Morality police headscarf hijab
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp