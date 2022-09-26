Home World

Japan bans export of chemical weapons goods to Russia

“As world’s only country to have suffered nuclear attacks, we strongly demand that the threat or use of nuclear weapons by Russia should never happen,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

Published: 26th September 2022 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a regular news conference in Tokyo Monday, Sept. 262, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Japan expressed grave concern about Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine as the top government spokesman on Monday announced an additional ban on exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia.

Matsuno was responding to a question about U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s comments Sunday on CBS news that the United States will act “decisively” in case of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine.

Asked if Japan approves of the possible use of nuclear weapons by the United States against Russia, Matsuno refused to comment on the grounds that it was a hypothetical question.

Japan's government on Monday banned the export of materials that may be used for chemical weapons to 21 Russian organizations, including science laboratories. The measure was approved by the Cabinet following a decision by Group of Seven foreign ministers last week.

