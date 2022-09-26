Home World

Six Pakistan Army officials killed in helicopter crash in Balochistan

According to the army, the accident had occurred due to bad weather.

Published: 26th September 2022 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| AFP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| AFP)

By AFP

ISLAMABAD: Six Pakistan servicemen were killed in a helicopter crash in southwestern Pakistan, the military said Monday, the second deadly chopper incident in just over a month.

The helicopter went down near Khost, a small town in Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

"A helicopter on a flying mission crashed late last night. Six personnel -- including two army majors (both pilots) embraced shahadat(martyrdom) in the crash," the military said in a statement.

No further details were given about the cause of the crash or type of aircraft. The area where the helicopter came down has not been hit by recent flooding.

In early August, six Pakistan servicemen including one of the army's top commanders were killed when their helicopter crashed during flood relief operations in Balochistan.

Fierce monsoon rains have caused devastating flooding in Pakistan this year -- particularly in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. More than 1,600 people have died, 323 in Balochistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Army Officials Balochistan
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp