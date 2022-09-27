Home World

Kyiv says annexation votes 'will not have any influence' on battlefield

"The main thing is that these actions, this decision by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, will not have any influence on the politics, diplomacy and actions of Ukraine on the battlefield."

A day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization to bolster his troops in Ukraine, many Russians are leaving their homes. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Kyiv said Tuesday that annexation votes organised by Kremlin-backed officials in four Russian-held territories of Ukraine would not have any impact on its military goals, seven months into Moscow's invasion.

"The main thing is that these actions, this decision by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, will not have any influence on the politics, diplomacy and actions of Ukraine on the battlefield," Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

