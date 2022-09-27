Home World

Vietnam imposes curfew, evacuations ahead of Typhoon Noru

Nearly 80,000 people had been moved to emergency shelters, some forcibly, across the main Luzon island, where many villages were flooded.

Published: 27th September 2022 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Typhoon Noru

Flooded area due to Typhoon Noru in San Miguel town, Bulacan province, Philippines on September 26, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HANOI: Vietnam imposed a curfew and evacuated over 800,000 people as a powerful typhoon that had flooded villages and left at least eight dead in the Philippines, aimed on Tuesday for the country's central region.

People living near the coast where Typhoon Noru was expected to slam early on Wednesday had been ordered to take shelter, national television VTV said. Schools were closed and public events cancelled.

In Da Nang and Quang Nam provinces, a curfew will be in effect starting Tuesday evening. It forbids people from venturing out except those on official duty, the TV said.

Flights at five regional airports were cancelled and train service was halted until the typhoon passes.

ALSO READ | Powerful typhoon 'Noru' prompts evacuations in northern Philippines

The weather agency said Noru was packing maximum sustained winds of 180 kilometres (111 miles) per hour.

The typhoon deaths in the northern Philippines on Sunday included five rescuers who drowned in San Miguel town in Bulacan province after their boat overturned when it was hit by a collapsed wall, tossing them into rampaging floodwaters, police said.

Nearly 80,000 people had been moved to emergency shelters, some forcibly, across the main Luzon island, where many villages were flooded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Typhoon Noru Vietnam
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp