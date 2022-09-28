Home World

China opens illegal police posts across globe

According to local media reports, Fuzhou has established informal police service stations affiliated with the Public Security Bureau (PSB) across Canada.

Published: 28th September 2022 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BEIJING: In a quest to emerge as a global superpower, the Chinese government has opened numerous illegal police stations across the world including in developed countries like Canada and Ireland, triggering concerns among human rights campaigners.

Such informal police service stations affiliated with the Public Security Bureau (PSB) across Canada have been set up to antagonize China's adversaries, Investigative Journalism Reportika stated citing the local media.

According to local media reports, Fuzhou has established informal police service stations affiliated with the Public Security Bureau (PSB) across Canada. At least three of these stations are located in the Greater Toronto Area only.

Moreover, the Chinese government is also influencing the elections in certain countries through these illegal police stations, according to Investigative Journalism Reportika. The Fuzhou police say it has already opened 30 such stations in 21 countries.

Countries like Ukraine, France, Spain, Germany, and the UK have such arrangements for Chinese Police Stations and the leaders of most of these countries question the rise of China and its worsening human rights records on public platforms and are themselves a part of that issue.

Human rights campaigners have accused the ruling Communist Party of China of committing widespread abuses across the country in the name of security, steps which include confining people to internment camps, forcibly separating families and carrying out forced sterilization.

For its part, China has said these facilities are "vocational skills training centres" that are necessary to "counter" extremism and improve livelihoods. Chinese officials said in late 2019 that most "trainees" had "graduated" from the centres.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet recently visited China and Xinjiang. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Police stations Public Security Bureau Global superpower
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp