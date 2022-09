Iran launches new drone bombings in Iraq: Kurdish officials

By Associated Press

KOYA: Iran launched a new drone bombing campaign Wednesday targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq amid demonstrations engulfing the Islamic Republic, Kurdish officials said.

The strikes early Wednesday focused on Koya, some 60 kilometers (35 miles) east of Irbil, said Soran Nuri, a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan. The group, known by the acronym KDPI, is a leftist armed opposition force banned in Iran.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency and broadcaster said the country's Revolutionary Guard ground forces targeted some bases of a separatist group in the north of Iraq with its "precision missiles" and "suicide drones." The Kurdish television network Rudaw, citing a local doctor, said the Iranian strikes killed two people and wounded 15 others.

The Iranian drone strikes targeted a military camp, homes, offices and other areas around Koya, Nuri said. Nuri described the attack as ongoing.

Smoke rose from the site of one apparent strike as security forces closed off the area. On Saturday and Monday, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard unleashed a wave of drone and artillery strikes targeting Kurdish positions.

The attacks appear to be a response to the ongoing protests roiling Iran over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was detained by the nation's morality police.

The United Nations Secretary-General called on Iran early Wednesday to refrain from using "unnecessary or disproportionate force" against protesters as unrest over a young woman's death in police custody spread across the country.

Antonio Guterres said through a spokesman that authorities should swiftly conduct an impartial investigation of the death of Mahsa Amini, which has sparked unrest across Iran's provinces and the capital of Tehran.

"We are increasingly concerned about reports of rising fatalities, including women and children, related to the protests," U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric in a statement. "We underline the need for a prompt, impartial and effective investigation into Ms Mahsa Amini's death by an independent competent authority."

Protests have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV reported that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began on September 17.

An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 14 dead, with more than 1,500 demonstrators arrested.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, meanwhile, said it documented the arrests of at least 23 journalists as the clashes between security forces and protesters heated up.

CPJ in a Wednesday statement called on Iranian authorities to "immediately" release arrested journalists who covered Amini's death and protests. Dujarric added that Guterres stressed the need to respect human rights, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association during the meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on September 22nd.

