Home World

Germans urged to save more gas despite cold weather

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to an acute energy crisis in Germany, with Moscow increasingly squeezing gas supplies.

Published: 29th September 2022 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

The Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Photo | AP)

Representational Image. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany's top energy regulator on Thursday issued an urgent warning to consumers to save more gas regardless of chilly weather as figures showed above-average usage, despite repeated pleas for restraint.

"Without significant reductions, including in private households, it will be difficult to avoid a gas shortage this winter," Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) head Klaus Mueller said in a statement.

Figures from the agency published on Thursday showed consumption of 483-gigawatt hours (GWh) for the week beginning September 19, well above the average of 422 GWh for 2018 to 2021.

"Although the week was significantly colder than the same week in previous years, the savings required to avoid a gas shortage must be achieved regardless of temperatures," the agency said.

A reduction of at least 20 per cent would be needed to avoid shortages, it added.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to an acute energy crisis in Germany, with Moscow increasingly squeezing gas supplies.

Europe's biggest economy was previously heavily dependent on Russian gas and has been scrambling to secure supplies from elsewhere.

ALSO READ | Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage on pipelines

BNetzA on Thursday said Germany's gas storage facilities were 91.5 per cent full heading into the winter but more savings were still necessary.

"Gas must be saved, even if it gets even colder towards winter. This will depend on each and every one of us," Mueller said.

The German government has repeatedly called on consumers to save energy amid the turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine.

Vonovia, the country's largest property group, plans to limit the temperature in its 350,000 homes to 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit) at night.

Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament is also planning to turn off the hot water in its offices and keep the air temperature no higher than 20 degrees Celsius this winter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany Germany gas crisis Russian gas
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp