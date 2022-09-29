Home World

Iran arrests reporter who covered Amini funeral: lawyer

The Washington-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says at least 25 journalists have been arrested since the protests erupted.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Syrian Kurdish women take part in a demonstration to express their support for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died while in the custody of Iranian authorities. (Photo | AFP)

Syrian Kurdish women take part in a demonstration to express their support for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died while in the custody of Iranian authorities. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Iran on Thursday arrested a reporter who covered the funeral of Mahsa Amini, her lawyer said, the latest of a growing number of journalists to be detained since protests erupted over the young woman's death.

Elahe Mohammadi was summoned by the judicial authorities but was then arrested by security forces while she was on her way for questioning, her lawyer Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi wrote on Twitter.

Mohammadi had covered for Iran's Ham Mihan newspaper the funeral of Amini, 22, who had spent three days in a coma following her arrest by Tehran's notorious morality police and died on September 16.

The funeral in Amini's home town of Saqqez in Kurdistan province was one of the sparks that ignited the protest movement, with mourners shouting their slogans and mourners removing their headscarves in defiance of the Islamic republic's dress rules.

Last week, security forces had already raided Mohammadi's home in Tehran, her lawyer said. Her husband wrote on Twitter that she had said in a short phone call she was being held in Tehran's Evin prison and had not been informed of any charges.

ALSO READ | Iran celebrities warned against inciting Mahsa Amini protests

Her arrest comes after police detained journalist Nilufar Hamedi of the Shargh daily, who went to the hospital where Amini lay in a coma and helped expose the case to the world.

Hamedi remains under arrest, also in Tehran's Evin prison, and her husband has said she is not aware of the charges against her.

Rights groups accuse Iran of carrying out a major round-up of critical journalists still inside the country, targeting especially those who have covered the case of Amini. Internet access is also severely restricted.

Activists say Amini was killed as a result of blows to the head sustained in detention but this has not been confirmed by the authorities.

ALSO READ | Taliban fire into air to disperse women's rally backing Iran protests

The Washington-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says at least 25 journalists have been arrested since the protests erupted.

"Iranian security forces must drop their repressive measures against the journalists telling this critical story and restore the internet access that is vital to keep the public informed," said CPJ Middle East Coordinator, Sherif Mansour.

Also held is photojournalist Yalda Moaiery, who won international recognition for an iconic 2019 photo of protests and is imprisoned in the Qarchak women's prison outside Tehran which is notorious for its conditions.

She was arrested on September 19 while covering a protest in Tehran, the CPJ said.

Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said that according to its information at least 33 journalists are currently imprisoned in Iran. "Iranian journalists are facing a new wave of restrictions," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran Iran Protest Amini funeral Elahe Mohammadi
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp