Home World

What #MeToo changed for women around the world

The movement led to an outpouring of survivors' accounts. 

Published: 29th September 2022 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of the #Metoo campaign

Representational image of the #Metoo campaign

By AFP

PARIS: The birth of #MeToo in the United States in October 2017 gave millions of women around the world a powerful rallying cry to denounce sexual violence.

The movement led to an outpouring of survivors' accounts. 

Opening up

Before #MeToo, rape was "not something we could just talk about," says Nazreen Ally, 43, who lives in Durban, South Africa.

The manager of a security company went public about being raped at 13.

"Many women opened up to me once I started talking about my story. And I realised there were other women suffering as well, who were violated and abused but they just didn't talk about it," Ally said.

"I started opening up more and more and showing women that they can do it too."

Encouraged

"I never thought one day I would tell my story and reveal my secret but reading several testimonies... encouraged me," said a 26-year-old Tunisian beautician, who was sexually assaulted as a child.

"It's as if something in me has been unlocked. It made me more determined to change my life, to be happy. I became stronger and I no longer want to be a passive person who fears everything," she said on condition of anonymity.

Her parents fiercely opposed her filing a complaint, fearing she would be rejected "in a society that unfortunately is still very conservative".

"I decided to raise awareness and I began with my parents, my sisters, my aunts, my cousins. I try to make them understand that to have a rape victim (in the family) is never something shameful," she said.

Still struggle

A 36-year-old US woman told AFP that shortly after she began an internship with a congressman in Washington in the early 2000s, a staff member invited her to dinner.

She refused but maintained a friendship with the man, despite his "inappropriate comments".

"I would just shrug it off and make excuses," she said, declining to give her name.

"Fast forward and the #MeToo movement happens, then allegations come out against him," she said, adding it "really made me reassess my younger years".

"The experience was very eye-opening for me. I'm so used to men making inappropriate comments, unfortunately, that to me, the staffer's comments had become normalised. I still struggle with the way that women are treated in the city. I've heard men make comments about my appearance, my looks, and even my weight. I got the sense that people still think they're above the law here or that they can still get away with things because they're in a position of power."

Not alone

Gabriela Ortiz, 26, was sexually assaulted by a friend of her partner, who was aware of what was happening, one evening in Mexico.

Motivated by the avalanche of denunciations during the #MeToo movement, she filed a legal complaint.

"There are starting to be many complaints and I understood, even if it may sound cliched, that we are not alone," she said.

The movement also encouraged the employee at a financial services company to denounce her attackers on social media.

Gave me confidence

"I was a feminist in theory, but I did not dare apply" it in real life, said Karine Zerbola, 49, the manager of a bar in Annecy, a town in southeast France.

She now remains steadfast to her convictions. For example, she no longer tolerates sexist jokes.

#MeToo "confirmed to me that the behaviour of some men in the past was disrespectful and it was not normal", she said.

"The movement also gave me confidence in my way of managing people in my company," she said.

"I hire as many men as I do women and everyone does the same work," she said. She also provides conflict management training to her employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United States sexual violence MeToo
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp