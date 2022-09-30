Home World

China has pledged over USD 90 million for flood-hit Pakistan

The floods that hit Pakistan after record rains have killed more than 1,500 people while affecting over 33 million. The economic losses were estimated to be more than USD 40 billion

Published: 30th September 2022 11:42 PM

Displaced Pakistani families from flood hit areas board vehicles while they move to safe place, in Nasirabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: China has so far pledged over USD 90 million in assistance to Pakistan after the devastating floods, the Chinese envoy to the country said on Friday.

Ambassador Nong Rong in a video statement reaffirmed his government's continued support to Pakistan to help flood-affected people.

"Since the devastating floods occurred in Pakistan, among all countries, China has announced over 90 million dollars assistance for Pakistan," he said.

Ambassador Rong also said the announced assistance was the biggest to date, reiterating that his country stands with Pakistan.

The floods that hit Pakistan after record rains have killed more than 1,500 people while affecting over 33 million. The economic losses were estimated to be more than USD 40 billion. The UN in its flash appeal has demanded USD 160 million for immediate relief activities. But it termed the amount as insufficient and has announced to launch a fresh appeal next week.

ALSO READ| Pakistan floods: Toll hits 1,300; officials step up efforts to contain spread of water-borne diseases

Julien Frederic Morcom-Harneis, the United Nations resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan said that the UN appeal of USD 160 million appeals was insufficient and the world body will launch a new one on October 4 in Geneva which will be for the next six months.

"We will appeal for life-saving drugs along with our partners. The reconstruction and rehabilitation phase will come later," he said in Islamabad and urged the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and international organisations to come forward and help in rehabilitation work.

Terming the situation in flood-affected areas as worrying due to fear of waterborne and skin diseases, he said children were facing hunger, while clean drinking water was not available.

