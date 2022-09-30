Home World

India-Nepal agree to prevent misuse of their territories, illegal border crossing by third nation citizens

Published: 30th September 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), India with Inspector General, Armed Police Force APF), Nepal. (Photo | SSB)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Nepal have agreed to develop a mechanism to prevent illegal border crossing of third nation citizens. The heads of the Border Guarding Forces of India and Nepal met during the sixth Annual Coordination meeting in Kathmandu from Sep 27 to Sep 29, 2022.

SSB in a statement said on Friday, “During the meeting both the delegations deliberated on streamlining the mechanism to curb trans-Border Crimes, timely exchange of information and to enhance security across the Indo-Nepal border. Heads of both the forces agreed to develop the mechanism to prevent illegal border crossing of third nation citizens through the border.”

“It was also decided that border forces will continue to reform methods used in view of present-day challenges. They mutually agreed to prevent the misuse of their respective territories by anti-nationals. The security issues were also discussed for upcoming federal & provincial elections in Nepal,” added the SSB

At the end of the meeting, the two force heads signed the record of the discussion. The Indian delegation was led by Dr S. L Thaosen, Director General, SSB and the Nepal delegation was led by Raju Aryal, Inspector General of APF.

The Director General, SSB and Inspector General, APF hold Coordination meetings every year since 2012, alternatively in India and Nepal. Earlier, the 5th Annual Coordination meeting between DG, SSB (India) and IG, APF (Nepal) was held in October last year in New Delhi. The 7th Coordination meeting will be held in India next year.

