Christian man killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan: Police

This is the second incident of target killing of minority members in the last 24 hours in Peshawar.

Published: 01st April 2023 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A Christian man was gunned down by a few unknown men in Pakistan's northwestern region on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened when Kashif Masih was at his home in Peshawar's Sufaid Dheri Pishtakhara area.

"Kashif Masih was gunned down while at home by a few unknown men," police said, adding that efforts to nab the culprits are being made.

This is the second incident of target killing of minority members in the last 24 hours in Peshawar as Sikh trader Diyal Singh was murdered on Friday.

Muslims account for about 96 per cent of Pakistan's 207 million population, Hindus 2.1 per cent and Christians about 1.6 per cent according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan estimates.

