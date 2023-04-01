Home World

Pakistani police arrest 8 after deadly Ramadan food stampede

An initial report from the police says nine women, aged between 40 and 80, and three children, aged between 10 and 15, died in the rush.

Published: 01st April 2023 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

People gather around the bodies of the victims of stampede, at a morgue, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, March 31, 2023.

People gather around the bodies of the victims of stampede, at a morgue in Karachi, Pakistan on Friday, March 31, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KARACHI: Pakistani police on Saturday arrested eight people in the southern port city of Karachi after a stampede killed 12 people at a Ramadan food and cash distribution point a day earlier.

Hundreds of women and children rushed to collect free food and cash outside a factory in an industrial area of the city on Friday. Business owners during the Islamic holy month often hand out cash and food, especially to the poor.

An initial report from the police says nine women, aged between 40 and 80, and three children, aged between 10 and 15, died in the rush.

Police said the eight arrests include the factory manager, who did not tell local authorities about the Ramadan almsgiving.

"Factory management did not open the inside gate of the factory and, due to the narrow street, the people at the tail of the line pushed elderly women and children," Superintendent of Police Investigations Dr Hafeez Bugti told the media during a visit to the site.

"As a result, pressure increased enormously, and women and children became the victims of the stampede."

Police say they issued and publicized an order saying that any person or organization planning to distribute food or other things to the poor must inform authorities in advance.

The chief minister of Sindh province, where Karachi is located, announced compensation for people injured in the stampede and relatives of the victims. Murad Ali Shah said each family who lost a loved one will receive 500,000 rupees, while everyone injured will receive 100,000 rupees.

Funerals were held Saturday for some of the deceased: Naseem Begum, 50, and Ma'afia Begum, 55, were buried in Karachi's Orangi Town neighbourhood. Shehzadi Umar, 60, was laid to rest in her hometown of Mirpur Mathelo, some eight hours from Karachi.

At least 23 people have died in Ramadan food stampedes since the start of the holy month. On Saturday, police fired tear gas at crowds who gathered to receive free flour bags in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Cash-strapped Pakistan launched an initiative to distribute free flour among low-income families to ease the impact of record-breaking inflation and soaring poverty during the holy month.

While Friday's stampede was not part of that government program, crowds have swelled at the distribution centres in recent days. The free flour distribution initiative was launched by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

His coalition government is facing the country's worst economic crisis amid a delay in getting a key $1.1 billion tranche of a $6 billion bailout package originally signed in 2019 with the International Monetary Fund.

Weekly inflation is 45%, unseen since Pakistan got its independence from British colonial rule in 1947. Rising food costs and soaring fuel bills have raised fears of public unrest.

Neither Sharif nor Pakistani President Arif Alvi have commented on Friday's stampede.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistani police Karachi Ramadan food stampede
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp