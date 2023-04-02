Canada migrant death toll at 8; four victims include a family from Gujarat's Mehsana

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Police in Canada identified four more bodies of eight victims belonging to two families who died this week while attempting to cross the St. Lawrence River into the United States by boat.

The dead bodies identified include that of a family comprising a father, son, and daughter who hailed from Vijapur village in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

They were identified as Praveenbhai Chaudhary (50), his son Meet Chaudhary (20), and his daughter Vidhi Chaudhary (24), according to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service.

Another Indian national, Dakshaben Chaudhary (45) was also identified by the police. But police are yet to ascertain where his family lives in India.

In a media Interaction, Mehsana Superintendent of Police (SP) Achal Tyagi stated, "We have received information that four Indians have died but no official communication has been received yet. We have come to know that there are four persons from Mehsana."

Mehsana police are currently investigating "When these people landed in Canada? Who was their agent? and how did these people got trapped there."

Mehsana Police is currently awaiting official communication and more information will be available after that, he added.

Police believe the tragedy occurred on Wednesday night when eight people were attempting to enter the United States illegally in bad weather. As a result, the boat capsized in the river. A boat was discovered near where the victims were discovered. Two children with Canadian passports were among the eight people whose bodies were discovered.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Lee-Ann O'Brien said, the victims appeared to be from two families, one Indian and one Romanian, who were attempting to enter the United States illegally.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the incident by saying, "This is a terrible situation. We must fully comprehend what occurred, how it occurred, and do everything possible to reduce the likelihood of this occurring again."

It is worth noting that last year, an Indian family of four from Gujarat's Kalol died in Canada's province of Manitoba while attempting to cross illegally into the United States.

