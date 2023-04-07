Home World

Eight killed in Bangladesh tribal insurgent gunfight

The operation has displaced hundreds of tribal people, with some walking for days to cross the border and take refuge in a remote corner of northeastern India.

Published: 07th April 2023 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By AFP

DHAKA: At least eight people were killed during a gunfight between two tribal insurgent groups at a remote town in Bangladesh's restive Chittagong hills, police said Friday.

The skirmish took place near Ronwagnchhari, a town shut to tourists since October when security forces launched a crackdown against the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), a newly emerged rebel group.

The operation has displaced hundreds of tribal people, with some walking for days to cross the border and take refuge in a remote corner of northeastern India.

Local police chief Tariqul Islam told AFP two rival armed groups clashed Thursday night and officers recovered the dead bodies of eight tribal people Friday morning.

"They were killed in a gun battle," Islam told AFP, adding that around 60 people had fled their homes in Khamtangpara village where the attack took place.

Another district police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity told AFP that the victims were Bawm, a small Christian tribal community.

They were suspected members of the KNF that had been shot dead by a splinter faction of the United People's Democratic Front, he added.

Last month, the Bangladesh Army accused the KNF of killing one of its troops and injuring another.

The elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) police unit also accuses the KNF of harbouring and training Islamist extremists.

Running through Bangladesh's southeast, the Chittagong hills were the site of a two-decade-long insurgency that killed thousands of civilians.

The conflict officially came to an end with a 1997 peace deal, but at least six armed groups continue to operate in the area, according to police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh Tribal insurgent gunfight
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp