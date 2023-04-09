Home World

44 civilians killed in two separate attacks in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso is one of the world's poorest counties and has become the epicentre of violence carried out by Islamist terrorists linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State, according to CNN.

Published: 09th April 2023 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

Representational image.

By ANI

OUAGADOUGOU:  At least 44 civilians have been killed in two separate attacks on villages in northern Burkina Faso, authorities there said, CNN reported.

Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa.

A local governor, Rodolphe Sorgho, blamed terrorists for the "despicable and barbaric" attacks, without naming a specific group.

Sorgho in a statement gave his "sincere condolences to the grieving families and wished a rapid recovery to the wounded."

Burkina Faso is one of the world's poorest counties and has become the epicentre of violence carried out by Islamist terrorists linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State, according to CNN.

A resident of one of the villages said that "a large number of terrorists" attacked late on Thursday, with gunfire sounding throughout the night.

The violence began in neighbouring Mali in 2012 but has since spread across the arid expanse of the Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert.

Large areas in Burkina Faso's north and east have become ungovernable since 2018. Millions have fled their homes, fearing further raids by gunmen who frequently descend on rural communities on motorbikes. Thousands have been killed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Al Qaeda Islamic state Burkina Faso attacks
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp