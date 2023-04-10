Home World

Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Pentagon has been spying on Zelensky, reveals leaked documents

One of the revealed documents appeared to be the US intelligence report, allegedly revealing intercepted Zelensky's conversations with military and defense officials using signals intelligence.

Published: 10th April 2023 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden (L) walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The US has been spying on President Zelensky, fearing Kyiv might start striking Russia's territory if Washington provides Ukraine with long-range missiles, one of the recently leaked documents reveals, Kyiv Post reports.

CNN has reviewed 53 leaked classified Pentagon documents appearing to detail, among other things, Ukraine’s combat capabilities, its potential vulnerabilities, and NATO’s broad efforts to help repel Russia’s invasion, the report said.

One of the revealed documents appeared to be the US intelligence report, allegedly revealing intercepted Zelensky's conversations with military and defense officials using signals intelligence.

According to a CNN publication, a source close to Zelensky said that the US spying on Zelensky was not surprising for the President. Still, Ukrainian officials are deeply frustrated about the leak, Kyiv Post reported.

Thus, during one of those meetings in late February, Ukraine's President “suggested striking Russian deployment locations in Russia’s Rostov Oblast” using combat drones since Ukraine does not have long-range missiles capable of reaching that far.

The intelligence could explain the US's unwillingness to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems due to fears that Kyiv will use them for strikes inside Russia. But Ukraine has promised not to use weapons provided by the United States for this, the report added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine war Zelensky Pentagon documents
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp