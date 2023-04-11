Home World

America's popular handgun 'fires without anyone pulling the trigger'  

More than 100 people allege that their P320 pistols discharged when they did not pull the trigger, an eight-month investigation by The Washington Post and The Trace has found.

Published: 11th April 2023

SIG Sauer P320 pistol. (Photo | Wikipedia)

SIG Sauer P320 pistol is reported to be America's most popular handgun. But the handgun reportedly fires without anyone pulling the trigger.

According to The Washington Post, since its introduction to the commercial market in 2014, manufacturer SIG Sauer has sold the P320 to hundreds of thousands of civilians, and the gun has been used by officers at more than a thousand law enforcement agencies across the nation, court records show.

More than 100 people allege that their P320 pistols discharged when they did not pull the trigger, an eight-month investigation by The Washington Post and The Trace has found. At least 80 people were wounded in the shootings, which date to 2016.

Among the several persons quoted by the report, it cited Navy veteran and former gunner’s mate Dionicio Delgado as saying that his P320 fired a bullet through his thigh and into his calf after he holstered it during a training session at a gun range in Ruther Glen, Va. 

However, The Washington Post reported that in a written response to questions, SIG Sauer, based in Newington, N.H., denied that the P320 was capable of firing without a trigger pull and cited accounts of unintentional discharges with other firearms as evidence that such issues with the P320 are neither uncommon nor suggestive of a defect with the gun.

