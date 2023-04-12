Home World

California assembly urges US Congress to recognise 1984 anti-Sikh violence as genocide

The resolution was introduced by Assembly Member Jasmeet Kaur Bains, the first-ever elected Sikh member of the state assembly, on March 22, and was passed unanimously on Monday.

Published: 12th April 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

A photo of an  Indian Sikh on a motorbike with a placard as a licence plate saying 'never forget 1984', used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The California state assembly has passed a resolution urging the United States Congress to formally recognise and condemn the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India as genocide.

The resolution was introduced by Assembly Member Jasmeet Kaur Bains, the first-ever elected Sikh member of the state assembly, on March 22, and was passed unanimously by the State Assembly on Monday. It was co-sponsored by assembly member Carlos Villapudua. Only other Hindu member Ash Kalra also voted in favour.

Noting that the Sikh community in the US has not recovered from the physical and psychological trauma of the riots, the resolution urges the US Congress to formally recognise and condemn the November 1984 anti-Sikh violence as genocide.

The resolution said the 'Widow Colony' in New Delhi still houses Sikh women who were assaulted, raped, tortured, and forced to witness the dismemberment, burning and murder of their families, and who are still calling for justice against the perpetrators.

In a statement, Pritpal Singh, coordinator of the American Sikh Caucus Committee and other US Sikh bodies, expressed gratitude towards the members of the California state assembly for introducing and passing the resolution.

In 2015, the California assembly also passed a resolution, terming the anti-Sikh violence as pograms.

Violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of the country after former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. Over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India, mostly in the National Capital, in the violence that ensued.

