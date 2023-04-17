Home World

Taliban close education centers in southern Afghanistan 

Women are barred from public spaces, including parks, and most forms of employment.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

A Taliban fighter stands guard as a woman walks past in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

A file photo of a Taliban guard alongside a woman in Kabul used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Afghan authorities are closing education centres and institutes supported by non-governmental groups in the south until further notice, officials said Monday.

The centres are mostly for girls, who are banned from going to school beyond sixth grade.

The Education Ministry ordered the Taliban heartland provinces of Helmand and Kandahar to close education centres and institutes while a committee reviews their activities.

It did not provide an explanation for the closures and a ministry spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Mutawakil Ahmad, a spokesman for the Kandahar education department, confirmed that education centres' activities are suspended until further notice.

"The decision was made after people's complaints," said Ahmad, without providing further details.

Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous stint in power in the 1990s, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since taking over the country in 2021 as U.S and NATO forces were pulling out of Afghanistan after two decades of war.

The female education ban extends to universities.

Women are barred from public spaces, including parks, and most forms of employment.

Last year, Afghan women were barred from working at national and local NGOs, allegedly because they weren't wearing the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, correctly and a gender segregation requirement wasn't being followed.

This order also includes the United Nations.

At least two NGO officials in Helmand confirmed they knew about the Education Ministry's order.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the media.

One said the NGO was active in nine districts, offering around 650 classes with 20 to 30 students in each class.

Girls and boys attend the classes, he said, but mostly girls as they can't attend schools.

Most projects are from UNICEF, the U.N children's organization, with local NGOs working as sub-contractors or project implementers.

Female and male teachers work in separate classes.

Ministry workers supervise all their activities, the official added.

Noone from UNICEF in Afghanistan was immediately available for comment.

An education official in Kandahar said many NGOs are active in the education sector and provide education for girls.

But he said there is a need to review their activities as there is no accountability over their expenses and there are concerns over corruption and suspicions about centres and institutes being ghost schools.

The official, a district director of education, spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

It was not clear how many centres and institutes were shuttered or how many students are affected in the two provinces because of the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Education Women
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp