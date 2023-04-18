Home World

California Gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

The arrested were allegedly involved in a mass shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple where five men were shot outside the Gurdwara on August 27, 2022.

Published: 18th April 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 11:34 AM

Combo of images shows firearms seized by police after arresting as many as 17 people in California in connection with a series of shootings in Gurdwaras in Stockton, Sacramento.(PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A multi-agency investigation has led to the arrest of 17 people, mostly members of the local Sikh community, in connection with 11 shootings, including one at a Gurdwara in Sacramento, and have seized assault weapons in a series of raids carried out over 20 places, authorities have announced.

Law enforcement officials in Northern California on Monday said members of these groups were allegedly involved in a mass shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple where five men were shot outside the Gurdwara on August 27, 2022, and a shooting at a Sacramento Sikh temple on March 23, 2023, where two men were shot.

The 17 felony arrests, primarily members of the local Sikh community, were made during a large-scale operation with agents executing search warrants at 20 locations in Northern California on Sunday, according to an announcement made by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker, and Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre.

Police seized 42 guns, such as AK-47s, handguns, and at least one machine gun, Dupre said.

At a news conference, Dupre said, two of the people arrested are mafia members who are "wanted on a number of murders" in India.

The arrested members, said California Attorney General, are part of rival criminal syndicates alleged to be responsible for numerous violent crimes and shootings, including five attempted murders, in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties.

Throughout the investigation, known as Operation Broken Sword, 41 firearms were confiscated from suspects.

A press release said that law enforcement was able to prevent two additional shootings from occurring.

"Today, California is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action by DOJ agents and our law enforcement partners in Sutter County," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Bonta said there is more to be done to prevent gun violence.

"There will be more takedowns. There will be more guns removed from dangerous individuals," he said.

"No family should ever have to worry about drive-by shootings or other forms of gun violence in the neighbourhoods where their children live and play.

As a result of this joint law enforcement effort, we're taking guns off the street and putting suspected gang members and their associates behind bars," he said.

"An investigation of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of time and effort, and especially a lot of personnel," said Sutter County District Attorney General Dupre.

Yuba City, a city of nearly 70,000 people along the Feather River just north of Sacramento, has a large Sikh community.

Locals often refer to the area as "mini Punjab".

Each November, tens of thousands of people travel to the city for Nagar Kirtan, one of the largest Sikh gatherings in the US.

Sikhs also have a large presence throughout California's Central Valley.

The Sacramento County Assistant Sheriff said seven of the shootings occurred in Sacramento County within the past year.

