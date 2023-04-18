White homeowner charged for shooting Black teen boy who rang his doorbell by mistake
Yarl was recovering at home after being released from a Kansas City hospital on Sunday, where he was being treated for gunshot wounds to his head and chest, his family said.
An 85-year-old white homeowner has been in Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with armed assault after he shot a Black teenager who rang his doorbell by mistake, authorities announced on Monday, reports said.
Andrew Lester, 85, is also facing a charge of armed criminal action after shooting Ralph Yarl, 16, twice on Thursday, The Guardian reports.
Name: Ralph Yarl
Age: 16
Race: Black
Location: Missouri
Year: 2023
Action: Rang wrong doorbell
Result: Shot by white man in home
Name: Renisha McBride
Age: 19
Race: Black
Location: Michigan
Year: 2013
Action: Knocked on a door
Result: Shot and killed by white man in home pic.twitter.com/UBFfvOimLK— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 17, 2023
The teenager, a high school junior, was going to pick up his younger twin brothers from a play date when he went to the wrong address. Zachary Thompson, the prosecuting attorney, announced the charges late on Monday after intense local protests and widespread outrage over the police’s decision to briefly detain Lester before releasing him without charges.
Lester was not in custody early Monday evening, but there was a warrant out for his arrest, Thompson said. Charging documents said that Lester came to the door when the doorbell rang and then shot the boy in the head, before shooting him again, and that no words were exchanged before he opened fire.
