White homeowner charged for shooting Black teen boy who rang his doorbell by mistake

By Online Desk

An 85-year-old white homeowner has been in Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with armed assault after he shot a Black teenager who rang his doorbell by mistake, authorities announced on Monday, reports said.

Andrew Lester, 85, is also facing a charge of armed criminal action after shooting Ralph Yarl, 16, twice on Thursday, The Guardian reports.

Name: Ralph Yarl

Age: 16

Race: Black

Location: Missouri

Year: 2023

Action: Rang wrong doorbell

Result: Shot by white man in home



Name: Renisha McBride

Age: 19

Race: Black

Location: Michigan

Year: 2013

Action: Knocked on a door

Result: Shot and killed by white man in home pic.twitter.com/UBFfvOimLK April 17, 2023

The teenager, a high school junior, was going to pick up his younger twin brothers from a play date when he went to the wrong address. Zachary Thompson, the prosecuting attorney, announced the charges late on Monday after intense local protests and widespread outrage over the police’s decision to briefly detain Lester before releasing him without charges.

Lester was not in custody early Monday evening, but there was a warrant out for his arrest, Thompson said. Charging documents said that Lester came to the door when the doorbell rang and then shot the boy in the head, before shooting him again, and that no words were exchanged before he opened fire.

Yarl was recovering at home after being released from a Kansas City hospital on Sunday, where he was being treated for gunshot wounds to his head and chest, his family said.

