Home World

155,000 federal workers in Canada start strike over wages

The union has pushed for annual raises of 4.5 per cent over the next three years, arguing the increases are necessary to keep pace with inflation.

Published: 19th April 2023 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Canada Flag

Canada Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

OTTAWA: Some 155,000 federal workers, including 35,000 from Canada's tax agency, went on strike after midnight on Wednesday in what their union is calling one of the largest strikes in the country's history.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada said the strike was called after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement.

Picket lines will be set up at more than 250 locations.

The strike involving the Canada Revenue Agency comes as tax returns are due.

Chris Aylward, the union's national president, said the bargaining teams would remain at the table throughout the strike.

"The Government has done everything it can to reach a deal and avoid disrupting the services that Canadians rely on. Despite some ongoing movement at the bargaining table on key issues by both sides, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) has decided to proceed with a nation-wide general strike," the federal government's Treasury Board said in a statement.

Wage increases are the main issue.

The Treasury Board said it offered the union a 9 per cent raise over three years on the recommendation of the third-party Public Interest Commission.

But the union has pushed for annual raises of 4.5 per cent over the next three years, arguing the increases are necessary to keep pace with inflation.

It has also kept issues such as greater limits on contract work, more anti-racism training and provisions for remote work on the table.

Mediated contract negotiations between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the government began in early April and continued through the weekend in what the union describes as the government's last chance to reach a deal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canada's tax agency Canada federal workers strike wage strike Canada protests Public Service Alliance of Canada
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp