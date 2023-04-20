Leading global scientists urge Uganda’s president to veto anti-LGBTQ bill: Report  

By Online Desk

A group of leading global scientists and academics have signed an open letter urging Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to veto a hardline bill criminalizing homosexuality in the country, CNN reports.

According to the report, the bill outlaws identifying as LGBTQ+, and suggests life sentences for convicted homosexuals as well as the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” a sweeping term covering various sexual acts including sex with people with mental or physical disabilities or sex with children.

In their open letter, the group of scientists state: “We cannot say this enough: homosexuality is a normal and natural variation of human sexuality. The science on this subject is crystal clear and we call on you [Museveni] in the strongest possible terms to veto the bill in the name of science, according to the CNN.

The letter has been signed by 15 leading scientists around the world, from countries including South Africa, the United States, Canada, the UK, Kenya, and Australia.

“We cannot think of one major scientific organization – from the World Health Organization to the World Health Assembly and beyond – which would argue against the idea homosexuality is not normal and natural,” the letter continues.

Same-sex relations are already illegal in Uganda and warrant a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, the report said.

Under the Anti Homosexuality Bill 2023, it would be a crime to even identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer. Those identifying as LGBTQ+ would face up to 20 years in jail.

