Home World

Singapore to execute Tangaraju Suppiah over a kilogram of cannabis

Rights activists and family members say Tangaraju, 46, never handled the drugs; and that he was denied a Tamil interpreter during the recording of his first police statement.

Published: 23rd April 2023 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Tangaraju Suppiah

Tangaraju Suppiah. (Photo | Kokila Annamalai Facebook)

By AFP

SINGAPORE: The family of a Singaporean man due to be hanged next week over a kilogram of cannabis pleaded for clemency from the authorities Sunday and urged a retrial. It will be Singapore's first execution in six months.

Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death in 2018 for conspiring to smuggle drugs and the Court of Appeal has upheld his sentence which is scheduled to be carried out on Wednesday. 

"We don't think my brother's had a fair trial ... I have faith the president will read all our petitions," his sister Leelavathy Suppiah told reporters in Tamil at a news conference.

"Since young, he's been kind and well-liked by everyone, and he's never done anything bad to anyone ... he's sacrificed everything to help his family," she added, breaking down in tears.

Tangaraju was convicted in 2017 of "abetting by engaging in a conspiracy to traffic" 1,017.9 grams (35.9 ounces) of cannabis, twice the minimum amount that merits the death sentence under the city-state's tough drug laws.

Rights activists and family members say there were loopholes in the case and that Tangaraju never handled the drugs. They also claim he was questioned by police without legal counsel, and that he was denied a Tamil interpreter during the recording of his first police statement.

Tangaraju's niece Subhashini Ilango, 26, said her uncle had been brave and has said he "is prepared" for Wednesday but that his death will be unjust. "But he believes that God will help him."

Family members, relatives and friends signed appeals at the news conference and activists said they would deliver petitions to the president's office.

Activist's thread on Tangaraju Suppiah

In many parts of the world -- including in neighbouring Thailand -- cannabis has been decriminalised and rights groups have been mounting pressure on Singapore to abolish capital punishment.

The Asian financial hub has some of the world's toughest anti-narcotics laws and insists the death penalty remains an effective deterrent against trafficking.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau said Tangaraju "had access to legal counsel throughout the process" and that the judge found it "disingenuous" given his admission he had made no request for an interpreter for any of the other statements.

Singapore resumed execution by hanging in March 2022 after a hiatus of more than two years.

Eleven executions were carried out last year -- all for drug offences.

Among those hanged was Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, whose execution sparked a global outcry, including from the United Nations and British tycoon Richard Branson, because he was deemed to have a mental disability.

(With online desk inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cannabis death row Singapore Drugs
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp