Home World

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says his son fought in Ukraine with Wagner

Six months ago, Nikolai Peskov was accused of trying to shirk enrolment in the Russian army following his comments in a phone call.

Published: 24th April 2023 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Nikolai Peskov

Nikolai Peskov (Photo | Facebook)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said his son Nikolai had taken part in Russia's offensive in Ukraine, months after being accused of trying to dodge the draft.

"He took this decision. He's a grown man. Yes, he did indeed take part in the special military operation," Peskov told reporters, without giving further details.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military company, said last week that Nikolai Peskov had fought as part of his forces for six months in eastern Ukraine.

Prigozhin said the 33-year-old Peskov had served under a different name (Nikolai Choles) in a unit operating a multiple rocket launcher.

He said he fought "with courage and heroism".

"Of course, for normal people this is an unusual situation because everyone is used to the fact that the children of the elite are hidden away by their parents," Prigozhin said in a message released by his press service.

Prigozhin said he had advised the younger Peskov not to serve in the Russian army to avoid being posted at headquarters or being sent as "cannon fodder" to the front line.

Following Prigozhin's statement, the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid, published an interview with Nikolai Peskov in which he said he had fought to fulfil his "duty" and had received a medal for his actions.

Six months ago, Nikolai Peskov was accused of trying to shirk enrolment in the Russian army following his comments in a phone call.

In a video widely distributed across Russian social media, supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny phoned Peskov's son posing as recruitment officers and ordered him to report for mobilisation.

A voice the bloggers said was that of Nikolai Peskov refused to accept the order and said he would "settle this at a higher level".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dmitry Peskov Nikolai Peskov Wagner Kremlin Ukraine war Russia
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp