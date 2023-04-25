Home World

Ex-chief of 'Overseas Friends of BJP' found guilty of multiple sexual offences by Sydney court

Dhankhar, a data expert, cried on Monday as the jury foreman replied "guilty" to each of the 39 charges against him.

Published: 25th April 2023 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, court, judge

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Balesh Dhankhar, a prominent member of the Indian community in Australia, was found guilty of raping five Korean women in Sydney after drugging them, a media report said on Monday which described him as "one of the worst rapists" in the city's recent history.

A District Court jury in Sydney's Downing Centre on Monday found the "politically connected predator" lured five Korean women into a web of lies, paralysed them with drugs and hoarded trophies of his callous assaults, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.

It also reported that he was the former chief of the 'Overseas Friends of the BJP' in Australia.

Dhankhar also recorded his sexual assaults using a camera hidden in his bedside alarm clock and on his phone, it said.

"Balesh Dhankhar is one of the worst rapists in Sydney's recent history," it said.

Dhankhar, a data expert, cried on Monday as the jury foreman replied "guilty" to each of the 39 charges against him.

He asked to remain on bail but Judge Michael King refused before Dhankhar was handcuffed and led away by officers.

Dhankhar, 43, will face court again in May and will be sentenced later in the year, the report said.

Dhankhar's wife supported him in court, often in tears.

The only time Dhankhar cried was while explaining he lied to women because he was lonely after an extra-marital affair broke down.

He blamed his loneliness on the "unfulfilling" intimacy of his marriage, the report said.

Dhankhar sold his family's assets and properties to fund his legal defence.

He was assigned a rising star barrister.

In 2018, police found dozens of videos of Dhankar with other women, the report added.

The videos were sorted into folders, each labelled with a Korean woman's name.

Then detectives found a series of bookmarks in Dhankhar's browser.

The New South Wales Police officer in charge of Dhankhar's case, Sergeant Katrina Gyde, suspected Dhankhar was living out a disturbed fantasy.

The contents of the videos are too confronting to describe in detail.

The jury writhed as they watched the videos.

At one stage it became too much and they asked to be sent home early, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
indian origin man australia sexual assault Sydney court
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp