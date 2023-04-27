Home World

US needs to show strategic patience with India on Russia: Ex-defence secy Mattis

"The last thing India wants to do...to push Russia and China closer together," he said, adding that India being closer to Russia right now is not bad for America.

Published: 27th April 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

US General(retd) and Former Defence Secretary Jim Mattis. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: America needs to show some strategic patience with India on its ties with Russia, a former US defence secretary has said, asserting that New Delhi does not support Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Former Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said the defence ties between India and the US have strengthened and grown significantly. "We need to show some patience. They (Indians) are moving in the right direction," he said on Wednesday.

Mattis' remarks came at the first-of-its-kind India-US summit organised by Congressman Ro Khanna in his capacity as the Co-Chair of the Congressional India Caucus.

Noting that India has maintained its strategic independence, he said the Indian government does not support the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been very blunt about that, he said.

"India must keep growing its economy. The alternative is societal unrest, a weaker India," he said.

"The last thing India wants to do...to push Russia and China closer together," he said, adding that India being closer to Russia right now is not bad for America.

Unlike its Quad partner countries, India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it abstained from the votes at the UN platforms on the Russian aggression.

India has been pressing for an immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine and seeking a resolution of the crisis through diplomacy and dialogue.

India is coming off the Russian sphere of influence.

This is not a time to lecture India, but there is an opportunity to work with the country, which is in a tough neighbourhood, Mattis said.

On the one hand, it has a radicalised, nuclear weapon Pakistan as a neighbour, and on the other hand, it has China which is trying to bully it, he said.

He called for the continuation and enabling of the collaboration between US technology and scientists and demanded that obstacles to their movement be removed.

"The National Security Council is leading an effort right now I know on critical and emerging technologies...This is really where we need to go and where we have the opportunity to go and there are some things we can do to really ease the challenges. And collectively, this is what gives us a firm foundation," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India USA Indo-US Ties India-Russia Ties Jim Mattis
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp