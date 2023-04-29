Home World

Poland seizes Russian embassy school building in Warsaw

The spat over the 1970s multi-storey building, nicknamed the "spy nest" by Warsaw citizens, has been going on for a year.

Published: 29th April 2023 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Russia school Warsaw

The school was meant for the children of diplomats.(Photo | Screengrab, Twitter)

By AFP

WARSAW: Poland on Saturday said it had seized a high school building near Moscow's embassy in Warsaw meant for the children of diplomats, a move the Russian envoy called "illegal".

The spat over the 1970s multi-storey building, nicknamed the "spy nest" by Warsaw citizens, has been going on for a year.

"This building belongs to the Warsaw City Hall," Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina told AFP, adding that the move followed a bailiff's order.

The spokesman for the municipality was unavailable for comment.

Poland says there is a huge disparity in the number of diplomatic buildings each had in the other country.

"This is an illegal act. An intrusion on a diplomatic facility," Moscow's envoy, Sergei Andreyev, told the RIA Novosti news agency.

Andreyev said this was a "violation of Vienna's convention of diplomatic relations."

"Of course, there will be a reaction," Andreyev said, adding that he did not want to give further details and that a decision will be made in Moscow.

"We consider the school by the embassy to be part of our diplomatic mission," he said, saying teachers and staff lived on the territory of the building.

Andreyev said the school will continue to work in a different part of the Russian embassy's premises. "Our priority is ensuring the safety and the interests of our employees and their families."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poland Russia-Poland Russia-Ukraine war
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp