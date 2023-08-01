Home World

39-year-old vegan influencer dies of 'starvation and exhaustion': Report

The 39-year-old vegan influencer had been living in South-East Asia eating an exclusively raw vegan diet consisting of fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juicies.

Published: 01st August 2023 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Zhanna Samsonova was well known in the vegan community, posting under Zhanna D’Art on social media, for promoting a raw food diet to her millions of viewers. (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

This is not good news for devout vegans as The Daily Mirror has reported the death of a vegan influencer, Zhanna Samsonova of Russia at the age of 39, due to "starvation and exhaustion." 

The report said that Zhanna Samsonova had been living in South-East Asia eating an exclusively raw vegan diet consisting of "fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices" for the past five years. She was well known in the vegan community, posting under Zhanna D’Art on social media, for promoting a raw food diet to her millions of viewers.

Her friends, according to The Mirror, said her eating habits had become worryingly restrictive in the last few months of her life and she passed away on July 21 from a "cholera-like infection" exacerbated by "exhaustion of the body by a vegan diet", her mother Vera Samsonova told Russian newspaper Vechernyaya Kazan. Speaking with Newsflash, an unnamed friend of Zhanna said they saw her a few months ago in Sri Lanka "looking exhausted."

The friend continued: "They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified. I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn't make it." Another friend also claimed that for the past seven years, one of her favourite foods was durian, a spiky fruit known for its pungent smell, Time News reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vegan influencer dies of starvation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp