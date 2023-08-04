Home World

Denmark beefs up border controls after Koran burnings

Protesters gather in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, following reports of the burning of a Quran carried out by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

COPENHAGEN: Danish police have temporarily intensified border controls amid security concerns following several protests where Korans have been desecrated, the Danish justice ministry said on Friday.

"Authorities have assessed that for a limited time period it is necessary to intensify police efforts at Denmark's borders for security reasons," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in a statement.

The measure, in effect until August 10, follows a similar move implemented by Sweden on Thursday.

The governments in Denmark and Sweden and their intelligence authorities have recently expressed concern about the worsened security situation in their countries following public desecrations of the Koran, including burnings, which have sparked widespread outrage and condemnations in Muslim countries.

Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice in July, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.

The Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has also voiced "disappointment" with Sweden and Denmark for not taking action following the spate of burnings.

Both countries have condemned the desecrations but upheld their laws regarding freedom of speech and assembly.

They have however both vowed in the past week to explore legal means of stopping protests involving the burning of holy texts in certain circumstances, while still respecting freedom of expression.

