Home World

At least 10 dead in floods near Beijing

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon that hit mainland China last Friday, has brought the most severe rains since records began 140 years ago.

Published: 05th August 2023 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

This aerial view shows rescue teams working in a flooded village after heavy rains in Zhuozhou, Baoding city, in northern China’s Hebei province on August 2, 2023. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BEIJING: At least 10 people were killed in floods in a city in Hebei province, officials said Saturday, in torrential rains that have battered northern China.

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon that hit mainland China last Friday, has brought the most severe rains since records began 140 years ago.

Hebei province, which neighbours Beijing, has been one of the most affected by the rains.

Officials announced Saturday the provisional toll for Baoding, one of the province's worst-hit cities, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Beijing.

By noon on Saturday (0400 GMT), more than 600,000 of Baoding's 1.5 million residents had been evacuated from areas deemed to be at risk and 18 people were missing, officials said.

On Saturday, torrential rain hit northeast China for a second day, battering the provinces bordering Russia and North Korea.

ALSO READ: Streets become rivers as Beijing records heaviest rain in 140 years; 21 reported dead

A red alert remains in force in Beijing due to "geological risks" such as landslides, linked to bad weather.

Clean-up operations are ongoing after the largest rainfall in years, which destroyed infrastructure and flooded entire districts.

China has been hit hard by extreme weather in recent months, from record-breaking heatwaves to deadly rain.

Natural disasters caused 147 deaths or disappearances last month, China said Friday, after the heaviest rains since records began hit the country's capital.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management said that 142 of the deaths or disappearances recorded in July were caused by flooding or geological disasters.

Streets became rivers

Dramatic aerial photographs taken by AFP of Zhuozhou on Wednesday showed shopping streets turned into rivers of brown water, while others showed farmland in the surrounding areas completely submerged and floodwater stretching for miles.

AFP saw rescuers using boats to ferry instant noodles, bread and drinking water to residents who could not or did not want to leave properties engulfed by water.

Millions of people have been hit by extreme weather events and prolonged heatwaves around the globe in recent weeks, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.

Ma Jun, director of the Beijing-based NGO the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, said that while the typhoon had brought the rain, rising ocean temperatures due to climate change were also causing the extreme weather.

"China has suffered unprecedented extreme heatwaves since last year... this year, there are record-breaking high temperatures in Northern China," Ma told AFP this week.

"These heatwaves are linked to global warming, and this is what most climate scientists around the world tend to agree," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
torrential rains typhoon Storm Doksuri Hebei province
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp