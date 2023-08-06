Home World

Two people killed, four injured as Russian 'guided bomb' hits blood transfusion centre in Ukraine

Zelensky described the deadly Russian missile strike as a “war crime,” calling those responsible “beasts that destroy everything that simply allows life.”

Representational Image: Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

A Russian "guided bomb" has hit a blood transfusion centre in north-eastern Ukraine, killing two people and injuring four, BBC reports quoting Ukrainian officials.

Kyiv Post quoting Ukraine President Zelensky said that Moscow’s forces struck the facility in Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region of northeast Ukraine on Saturday evening.”

Zelensky described the deadly Russian missile strike as a “war crime,” calling those responsible “beasts that destroy everything that simply allows life.”

It was just one of several Russian strikes on Saturday evening – a separate attack hit a facility of the Ukrainian aeronautics group Motor Sich, a maker of plane and helicopter engines and other components, Kyiev Post said.

It is one of  the companies requisitioned by the government since Moscow's invasion. The Motor Sich site is near Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, around 300 kilometres (190 miles) southwest of Kyiv. 

Zelensky said the strike included Russia's hypersonic Kinzhal weapons, which are designed to elude air-defence systems, though he added that “some of the missiles were shot down.”

The Khmelnytskyi region, hundreds of kilometres from the front lines of the fighting and home to a major Ukrainian airbase, has been regularly targeted by Russian strikes in recent months.

Russia also launched waves of kamikaze drones at Ukrainian cities overnight. 

Ukraine’s Air Force said it intercepted 30 missiles and 17 drones in total: “During the first attack wave, on the evening of August 5, 2023, the enemy used 14 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles and three Kh-47 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles. 

“The air defense units destroyed 12 out of 14 Kalibr missiles. Information about Kinzhal missiles is not to be disclosed.”
 

