Aid agencies urge immediate action on war-torn Sudan

By AFP

GENEVA: Four months into Sudan's conflict, the situation is spiralling out of control, with mass displacement and millions on the verge of famine, humanitarian organisations warned on Tuesday, urging immediate international action.

Since Sudan's conflict erupted on April 15, the country has been plunged into a humanitarian crisis, with more than six million Sudanese people "one step away from famine", the heads of 20 global humanitarian organisations pointed out in a statement.

"There is no excuse for waiting," said the statement, signed by the heads of United Nations agencies, along with organisations including Save the Children and CARE.

The signatories called on the parties to the conflict to "end the fighting" and to "grant us safe and unfettered access".

Darfur and the capital, Khartoum, have been plagued by four months of fighting between Sudan's army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

"The situation is spiralling out of control," the statement said, pointing out that more than 14 million children need humanitarian aid and over four million people have fled the fighting.

At the same time, they warned, "time is running out for farmers to plant the crops that will feed them and their neighbours".

"Our humanitarian appeals can help some 19 million people in Sudan and neighbouring countries. However, the two appeals are just over 27-percent funded," they said.

"Please change that."

The signatories assured the people of Sudan that their organisations would "continue to push for access to all people and in all areas of Sudan to bring humanitarian supplies and essential services".

