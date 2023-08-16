Home World

US President Joe Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: White House

The death toll from the wildfire that incinerated the historic town of Lahaina a week ago reaches 106.

Published: 16th August 2023 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas in Lahaina on the Maui island, Hawaii. (Photo | AP)

This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas in Lahaina on the Maui island, Hawaii. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will visit Hawaii next week after the deadliest US wildfire in over a century killed more than 100 people there, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden and the first lady on Monday will "meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials" on Maui , according to a White House press release.

"The President continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster," the statement continued.

State governor Josh Green has repeatedly warned that the final toll from last week's inferno, which levelled the historic town of Lahaina, would grow significantly, urging Hawaiians to gird for a number that could be two or three times its present level of 106.

Biden quickly declared a natural disaster in Hawaii, allowing the deployment of emergency assistance from the federal government, and has talked several times with Green.

But he was criticized by the Republican opposition for what they characterized as a timid response to the fires.

The president mentioned the disaster at the start of a speech last Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah, did not speak publicly when the death toll soared over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Biden, on a visit to a factory in Wisconsin, again devoted the beginning of his speech to the Pacific archipelago, and assured the inhabitants that they would be granted assistance.

The White House said Biden had been in close contact with Hawaiian leaders and federal emergency officials, who had advised that "search and recovery efforts are expected to be at a stage early next week to allow for a presidential visit."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Maui wildfires Hawaii

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp