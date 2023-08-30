Home World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's judicial remand extended till Sep 13 in cipher case

The case is in regard to a missing cipher — a classified state document — that Khan had waved during a political rally ahead of his ouster from office last year.

Published: 30th August 2023 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - Former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Wednesday extended till September 13 the judicial remand of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who arrived at Attock jail in Punjab to conduct the hearing, issued the decision in the case of the missing cipher, a classified state document that Khan had waved during a political rally ahead of his ouster from office last year.

The hearing of the case took place at the Attock District Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry.

Authorities decided on Tuesday to hold the hearing of the case inside the Attock district jail where Khan has been kept since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Khan's sentence was suspended by a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, but he was not allowed to walk free, as the judge hearing the cipher case ordered to keep him in prison and produce him for hearing.

According to Geo News report, Judge Zulqernain extended judicial remand till September 13, meaning that Khan will remain in jail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan Politics Cipher Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp