Uganda books man for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new anti-gay law

By Online Desk

On Tuesday, Ugandan prosecutors charged a man with "aggravated homosexuality", the first since the enactment of an anti-gay law in the country in May.

The 20-year-old man “was charged in Soroti [in eastern Uganda] and he is on remand in prison. He will be appearing in court for mention of the case,” said Jacquelyn Okui, a spokesperson for Uganda’s directorate of public prosecutions.

“Since it is a capital offence triable by the High Court, the charge was read out and explained to him in the Magistrate’s Court on [the] 18th and he was remanded,” he added.

As per reports by the media, he did not provide additional details about the case.

According to The Guardian, the charge sheet mentions that the young individual was charged on August 18 and is accused of "unlawful sexual intercourse with... male adult aged 41."

According to the new law, homosexuality is an offence punishable by death and someone suspected of "aggravated homosexuality" can be sentenced to lifetime imprisonment. Even though the law has widespread support in Uganda, it has received severe criticism from around the world.

As per a report by the Associated Press, "the World Bank earlier this month announced a decision not to consider new loans to Uganda because of the law, drawing an angry response from President Yoweri Museveni."

ALSO READ | World Bank says no new funding to Uganda over anti-gay law

The law has been condemned by activists and different world leaders since its induction.

A UN watchdog committee also condemned the move by the Ugandan government. “We are as appalled as you are as to the content and the effects of this law,” said Jose Santos Pais, vice chair of the U.N. Human Rights Committee.

In a statement released by the UN, General Secretary Antonio Guterres called the law a deeply troubling development. "This law is probably among the worst of its kind in the world," he added.

ALSO READ | Amnesty urges Uganda's President to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill

Homosexuality is criminalized in more than 30 African countries. Recently, police in Nigeria arrested 67 people for celebrating a gay wedding.

On Tuesday, Ugandan prosecutors charged a man with "aggravated homosexuality", the first since the enactment of an anti-gay law in the country in May. The 20-year-old man “was charged in Soroti [in eastern Uganda] and he is on remand in prison. He will be appearing in court for mention of the case,” said Jacquelyn Okui, a spokesperson for Uganda’s directorate of public prosecutions. “Since it is a capital offence triable by the High Court, the charge was read out and explained to him in the Magistrate’s Court on [the] 18th and he was remanded,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per reports by the media, he did not provide additional details about the case. According to The Guardian, the charge sheet mentions that the young individual was charged on August 18 and is accused of "unlawful sexual intercourse with... male adult aged 41." According to the new law, homosexuality is an offence punishable by death and someone suspected of "aggravated homosexuality" can be sentenced to lifetime imprisonment. Even though the law has widespread support in Uganda, it has received severe criticism from around the world. As per a report by the Associated Press, "the World Bank earlier this month announced a decision not to consider new loans to Uganda because of the law, drawing an angry response from President Yoweri Museveni." ALSO READ | World Bank says no new funding to Uganda over anti-gay law The law has been condemned by activists and different world leaders since its induction. A UN watchdog committee also condemned the move by the Ugandan government. “We are as appalled as you are as to the content and the effects of this law,” said Jose Santos Pais, vice chair of the U.N. Human Rights Committee. In a statement released by the UN, General Secretary Antonio Guterres called the law a deeply troubling development. "This law is probably among the worst of its kind in the world," he added. ALSO READ | Amnesty urges Uganda's President to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Homosexuality is criminalized in more than 30 African countries. Recently, police in Nigeria arrested 67 people for celebrating a gay wedding.