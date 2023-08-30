UK Parliament addresses Taiwan as independent country as their Foreign Secretary visits Beijing

By Online Desk

The UK Parliament on Wednesday referred to Taiwan as an independent country. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is currently on an official visit to China, the first by a UK official in five years.

Since the British government does not recognise Taiwan as an independent country, it has no diplomatic relations with the island. However, the United Kingdom maintains economic and trade ties with Taiwan and they have a de facto British embassy in the capital city, Taipei.

Britain’s top diplomat, James Cleverly, began the long-awaited visit to China on Wednesday as the two countries attempt to stabilize their ties that have frayed badly in recent years.

The trip is the first by a UK foreign secretary to China in more than five years, underscoring the downturn in relations over Beijing’s curbing of civil liberties in Hong Kong, a former British colony, abuses against Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region, China’s support for Russia, and Britain’s close security ties with the United States.

“We are clear-eyed about the areas where we have fundamental disagreements with China and we raise those issues when we meet. But I think it's important to also recognise that we have to have a pragmatic, sensible working relationship with China because of the issues that affect us all around the globe," James Cleverly told broadcasters.

According to media reports, some conservatives hold the belief that the Foreign Secretary's visit to China won't do any good. Besides, some lawmakers including former Prime Minister Liz Truss are of the opinion that China should be seen as a national security concern.

