Home World

UK Parliament addresses Taiwan as independent country as their Foreign Secretary visits Beijing

Britain’s top diplomat, James Cleverly, began the long-awaited visit to China on Wednesday as the two countries attempt to stabilize their ties that have frayed badly in recent years.

Published: 30th August 2023 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Britain-China

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, left, and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The UK Parliament on Wednesday referred to Taiwan as an independent country. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is currently on an official visit to China, the first by a UK official in five years.

Since the British government does not recognise Taiwan as an independent country, it has no diplomatic relations with the island. However, the United Kingdom maintains economic and trade ties with Taiwan and they have a de facto British embassy in the capital city, Taipei.

Britain’s top diplomat, James Cleverly, began the long-awaited visit to China on Wednesday as the two countries attempt to stabilize their ties that have frayed badly in recent years.

The trip is the first by a UK foreign secretary to China in more than five years, underscoring the downturn in relations over Beijing’s curbing of civil liberties in Hong Kong, a former British colony, abuses against Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region, China’s support for Russia, and Britain’s close security ties with the United States.

“We are clear-eyed about the areas where we have fundamental disagreements with China and we raise those issues when we meet. But I think it's important to also recognise that we have to have a pragmatic, sensible working relationship with China because of the issues that affect us all around the globe," James Cleverly told broadcasters.

According to media reports, some conservatives hold the belief that the Foreign Secretary's visit to China won't do any good. Besides, some lawmakers including former Prime Minister Liz Truss are of the opinion that China should be seen as a national security concern.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
British-China ties James Cleverly taiwan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp