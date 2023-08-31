At least 70 people dead in a fire in a building in South Africa, authorities say

By AFP

JOHANNESBURG: At least 70 people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg that had been overtaken by homeless people, emergency services said Thursday.

Another 52 were injured, some suffering from smoke inhalation, and were taken for treatment at local hospitals, Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said.

"We have now 73 fatalities and 52 people injured who were transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care," Mulaudzi said.

“Over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this,” he added.

At least seven children were among those killed by the flames, in what is on track to become one of the deadliest fires worldwide in recent years.

@CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters are currently attending to a building on fire in @CityofJoburgZA CBD corner Delvers, Alberts street at this stage 10 people confirmed dead and multiple patients treated on scene transported to various health care facilities for further medical care pic.twitter.com/20b6NXaHvF — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) August 31, 2023

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building downtown. Strings of sheets and other materials also hung out of some windows. It was not clear if people had used those to try and escape the fire or if they were trying to save their possessions.

Mulaudzi said homeless people had moved into the building without any formal lease agreements. He said that made it hard to search the building.

There might have been as many as 200 people living in the building, witnesses said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which broke out overnight.

Mgcini Tshwaku, a member of the city's mayoral committee in charge of public safety, said candles used for lighting inside the structure were a likely cause.

Security gate closed

The building, which has been evacuated, is located in a deprived area of what used to be the business district of South Africa's economic hub and was used as an informal settlement, Mulaudzi said, suggesting many may have been squatting there illegally.

"Inside the building itself there was a (security) gate which was closed so people couldn't get out," said Tshwaku.

"Many burned bodies were found stashed at that gate."

Fire trucks and ambulances were parked outside the red and white building with burned-out windows which has been cordoned off by police, as a small crowd of onlookers gathered in the area.

Illegal occupation of disused buildings in the city centre is widespread, with many said to be under the control of criminal syndicates who collect rent from occupants.

Authorities estimated more than "80 shacks" were set up inside.

"The fire spread very quickly affecting different levels of the building because of the combustible materials used," said Mulaudzi.

The blaze was the deadliest in South Africa in recent years and one of the worst worldwide.

In December last year, a fuel tanker blast near Johannesburg killed 34 people, while in June, flames ripped through a dilapidated building in the city and killed two children under 10 who were locked in an apartment.

(with inputs from AP)

JOHANNESBURG: At least 70 people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg that had been overtaken by homeless people, emergency services said Thursday. Another 52 were injured, some suffering from smoke inhalation, and were taken for treatment at local hospitals, Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said. "We have now 73 fatalities and 52 people injured who were transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care," Mulaudzi said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this,” he added. At least seven children were among those killed by the flames, in what is on track to become one of the deadliest fires worldwide in recent years. @CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters are currently attending to a building on fire in @CityofJoburgZA CBD corner Delvers, Alberts street at this stage 10 people confirmed dead and multiple patients treated on scene transported to various health care facilities for further medical care pic.twitter.com/20b6NXaHvF — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) August 31, 2023 Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building downtown. Strings of sheets and other materials also hung out of some windows. It was not clear if people had used those to try and escape the fire or if they were trying to save their possessions. Mulaudzi said homeless people had moved into the building without any formal lease agreements. He said that made it hard to search the building. There might have been as many as 200 people living in the building, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which broke out overnight. Mgcini Tshwaku, a member of the city's mayoral committee in charge of public safety, said candles used for lighting inside the structure were a likely cause. Security gate closed The building, which has been evacuated, is located in a deprived area of what used to be the business district of South Africa's economic hub and was used as an informal settlement, Mulaudzi said, suggesting many may have been squatting there illegally. "Inside the building itself there was a (security) gate which was closed so people couldn't get out," said Tshwaku. "Many burned bodies were found stashed at that gate." Fire trucks and ambulances were parked outside the red and white building with burned-out windows which has been cordoned off by police, as a small crowd of onlookers gathered in the area. Illegal occupation of disused buildings in the city centre is widespread, with many said to be under the control of criminal syndicates who collect rent from occupants. Authorities estimated more than "80 shacks" were set up inside. "The fire spread very quickly affecting different levels of the building because of the combustible materials used," said Mulaudzi. The blaze was the deadliest in South Africa in recent years and one of the worst worldwide. In December last year, a fuel tanker blast near Johannesburg killed 34 people, while in June, flames ripped through a dilapidated building in the city and killed two children under 10 who were locked in an apartment. (with inputs from AP)