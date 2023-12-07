Home World

Israeli strike on journalists in Lebanon warrants 'war crime' probe: Watchdogs

Rights groups call for war crime probe into Israeli strike killing journalist in Lebanon. Deliberate attacks on civilians condemned, demand accountability for unlawful actions.

Published: 07th December 2023 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Mourners carry the flag-draped casket of Lebanese Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah during his funeral in the village of El-Khiam on October 14, 2023. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: The Israeli strike that killed one journalist and injured six others in Lebanon merits a "war crime" investigation, rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch told AFP on Thursday.

Issam Abdallah, 37, was killed instantly in the strike on October 13 in the south of the country near the Israeli border. The others present -- two other Reuters journalists, two from Al Jazeera, and two from AFP -- were all injured.

AFP photographer Christina Assi, 28, was seriously wounded, later had a leg amputated and is still in hospital.

ALSO READ | Israel battles Hamas in south Gaza City; armoured tanks bulldoze into Khan Yunis

Independent investigations by both rights groups concluded, like an AFP investigation published earlier on Thursday, that the first strike that killed Abdallah and severely wounded Assi was most likely a tank round fired from Israel.

Amnesty said the strikes "were likely a direct attack on civilians that must be investigated as a war crime".

"Those responsible for Issam Abdallah's unlawful killing and the injuring of six other journalists must be held accountable," said Aya Majzoub, Amnesty's deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

"No journalist should ever be targeted or killed simply for carrying out their work. Israel must not be allowed to kill and attack journalists with impunity."

HRW said the two Israeli strikes "were apparently deliberate attacks on civilians, which is a war crime".

Under international humanitarian law, "it is forbidden in any circumstances to carry out direct attacks against civilians", it said.

The group's investigation indicated that the journalists were "well removed from ongoing hostilities, clearly identifiable as members of the media, and had been stationary for at least 75 minutes before they were hit".

Amnesty said images it verified showed "the seven journalists were wearing body armour labelled 'press', and that the blue Reuters crew car was marked 'TV' with yellow tape on its hood".

"The evidence strongly suggests that Israeli forces knew or should have known that the group that they were attacking were journalists," HRW's Lebanon researcher Ramzi Kaiss said.

"This is an unlawful and apparently deliberate attack on a very visible group of journalists."

Since October 7, 63 journalists and media workers -- 56 Palestinian, 4 Israeli, and 3 Lebanese -- have been killed, the Committee to Protect Journalists says.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel-Hamas war Human Rights Watch Amnesty International

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp