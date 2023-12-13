'If me saying all lives are equal makes people offended...well, isn't that the bigger problem?' asks Khawaja

By Online Desk

“...If me saying all lives are equal has resulted in people being offended to the point where they’re calling me up and telling me off, well isn’t that the bigger problem? These people obviously don’t believe in what I’ve written. It’s not just a handful of people. You’d be shocked at how many feel this way, The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Usman Khawaja as saying.

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, according to the BBC, has been warned against showing an on-field message in support of Palestinians at a Test match with Pakistan.

The batter had planned to wear shoes bearing the words "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right".

Australia's cricket authority has said Khawaja must abide by international rules prohibiting "personal messages".

Captain Pat Cummins and Australia's sport minister have supported Khawaja, but he will no longer wear the shoes, the BBC added.

“What I’ve written on my shoes isn’t political, I’m not taking sides, human life to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life, is equal to one Hindu life, and so on. I’m just speaking up for those who don’t have a voice. This is close to my heart. When I see thousands of innocent children dying without any repercussions or remorse, I imagine my two girls, The Sydney Morning Herald said.

“What if this was them. No one chooses where they’re born. Then I see the world turn their backs on them, my heart can’t take it. I already feel my life wasn’t equal to others when I was growing up. Luckily for me I never lived in a world where a lack of inequality was life or death,” the report added.

