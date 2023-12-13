Home World

'Run out of children's vaccines,' says Gaza health ministry

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, said that UNICEF was looking into the issue.

Published: 13th December 2023 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinians rest in their makeshift tent at a camp set up on a schoolyard in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip where most civilians have taken refuge

Palestinians rest in their makeshift tent at a camp set up on a schoolyard in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip where most civilians have taken refuge. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

GAZA CITY: Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Wednesday it had exhausted its supply of children's vaccines and warned of "catastrophic health repercussions".

The announcement came more than two months into the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as international aid organisations have warned about the dire conditions in the crowded Palestinian territory.

The ministry did not specify which vaccinations had run out, and its claim could not be independently verified. 

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, said that UNICEF was looking into the issue.

"Vaccinations are one of the priority items that we are trying to bring in to ensure that we are able to continue with the vaccine campaign," Hastings told journalists at an online briefing without elaborating.

ALSO READ | 7 Israeli soldiers killed in ambush at in Gaza, where battles rage weeks into devastating offensive

Tedros Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, warned Sunday that "Gaza's health system is on its knees and collapsing," with 14 of 36 hospitals only partially functioning and supplies running low.

"The risk is expected to worsen with the deteriorating situation and approaching winter conditions," he said.

The Gaza health ministry called on international institutions to deliver urgently needed vaccines "to prevent disaster".

Israel has waged a 68-day war against Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, since its gunmen launched the October 7 attacks.

Those attacks killed at least 1,200 people in southern Israel and the militants took around 240 people hostage, according to Israeli officials.

Israel's bombing and ground offensive since has killed over 18,400 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry.

READ MORE | Biden warns Netanyahu risks losing support for Hamas war

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaza Israel Hamas war Palestinians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp