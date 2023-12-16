'Information being murdered in Gaza', says Journalists federation; Calls for demonstration in Paris demanding immediate ceasefire

By Online Desk

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its trade union organizations in France have called for a demonstration on Sunday, December 17, at Place de la République in Paris at 2:00 p.m. to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"It is more than urgent to ensure effective protection for all journalists in the Gaza Strip, but also in the West Bank and on the border with Lebanon, as well as their freedom of movement. The right to information is at stake in the Middle East, but also in France and throughout Europe," a statement issued by IFJ said.

The statement dated December 15, 2023 noted that since October 7, at least 64 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed by the Israeli army.

“There is also a war against journalism in Palestine because Israel does not want the world to know about the abuses carried out by its army.” Nasser Abou Baker, president of the Palestinian Journalists' Union (PJS), denounced in Paris on December 7 several deliberate Israeli attacks against sisters and brothers in Gaza, and the offices and homes of journalists directly targeted. Even though it is almost impossible for a foreign journalist to enter Gaza, Palestinian journalists are the eyes and ears of the world, risking their lives.

It is more than urgent to ensure effective protection for all journalists in the Gaza Strip, but also in the West Bank and on the border with Lebanon, as well as their freedom of movement. The right to information is at stake in the Middle East, but also in France and throughout Europe, IFJ added.

